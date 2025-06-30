Ibstock (LON:IBST) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.89 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 147.10 ($2.02), with a volume of 6877000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.01 ($2.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.79. The stock has a market cap of £579.99 million, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £155,000 ($212,649.20). Also, insider Joe Hudson sold 139,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.41), for a total value of £246,199.36 ($337,768.36). 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

