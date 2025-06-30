Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 13,447 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in H&R Block by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $54.78 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

