Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 458 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $245.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $245.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.