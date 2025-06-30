Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 6,841 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after buying an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,502,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,447,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $67,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,837,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $85.04 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $53.98 and a one year high of $86.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 479.07%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.