Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 128.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BMI opened at $246.09 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $256.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.34.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 22.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.