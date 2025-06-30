Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $273.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

