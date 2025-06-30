Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 118.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $326,959,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after buying an additional 1,037,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 694.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

