Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 46.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

