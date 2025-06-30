Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,718 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of SkyWest worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $1,763,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,311.25. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,515,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,404.32. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $103.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

