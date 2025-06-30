Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 5,724 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 247.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $347.19 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

