Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 974 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Granite Construction worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $3,170,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $573,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $290,734.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,579.08. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,432 shares of company stock worth $699,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.15 million. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.