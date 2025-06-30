Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of SM Energy worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.2%

SM stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SM Energy Company has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price objective on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

