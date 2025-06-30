Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIPR opened at $282.38 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $202.91 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.14.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

