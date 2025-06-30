Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1,795.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Evercore ISI cut Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 144,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,348.88. This represents a 8.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Ali purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,032.80. This represents a 13.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

