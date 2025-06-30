Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of RadNet worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays dropped their price objective on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $174,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,340. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at $65,545,548.32. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

