Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.11 Million Stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geo Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 125.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. Geo Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.81 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Jones Trading reduced their price target on shares of Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

