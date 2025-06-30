Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Penumbra by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Penumbra by 893.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total value of $154,902.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,714 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,213.38. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total value of $4,818,010.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,237 shares in the company, valued at $21,771,330.69. This represents a 18.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,735 shares of company stock worth $36,349,811. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.40.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $256.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.45 and a 200 day moving average of $268.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

