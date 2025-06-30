Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.16 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $194.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.48. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $195.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

