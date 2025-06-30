Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,613,000 after buying an additional 292,348 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shake Shack by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 566,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $138.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 495.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $140.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. TD Cowen cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 386,636 shares in the company, valued at $50,363,205.36. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $70,160.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,869.92. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,820. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.