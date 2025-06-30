Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.28 Million Stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $98.07 on Monday. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Wall Street Zen raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

