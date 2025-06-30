Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 64.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $152,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,760.18. The trade was a 13.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NiSource Stock Up 1.0%

NiSource stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

