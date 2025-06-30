Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.56 Million Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Archrock worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Archrock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Archrock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti upgraded Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,060.39. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AROC opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

Archrock announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

