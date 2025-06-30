Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.58 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of CSW Industrials worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $305.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.50 and a 200-day moving average of $319.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWI

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $41,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,906.70. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,506.24. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,873 shares of company stock worth $2,422,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.