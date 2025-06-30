Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.81 Million Stake in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Balchem by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $158.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.91. Balchem Corporation has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.34.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Balchem had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

