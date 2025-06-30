Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,699 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,782,000 after buying an additional 673,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Fulton Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 16.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

