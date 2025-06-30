Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Primerica by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Primerica Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE PRI opened at $268.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

