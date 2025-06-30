Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.57.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

