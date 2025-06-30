Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after buying an additional 155,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Transdigm Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,421,979,000 after purchasing an additional 87,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,502.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,424.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,357.43. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,002.99 and a 1 year high of $1,503.15. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,532.47.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total transaction of $3,951,002.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,035.84. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,372. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

