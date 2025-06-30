Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Tanger worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Tanger by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $30.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

Tanger Increases Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Tanger had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Tanger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 139.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

