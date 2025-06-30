Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,427 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 126.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $99.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

