Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,772 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Stride worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.45. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

