Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 535 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,576,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.56.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $133.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

