Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 702 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,363,000 after purchasing an additional 903,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,478,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,568,000 after acquiring an additional 57,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,450,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,242,000 after acquiring an additional 209,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 128,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $70,462,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.81 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

