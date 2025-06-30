Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 8,739 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 318,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 170,921 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,975,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $80.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

