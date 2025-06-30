Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 568,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

