Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 41.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,134,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,977,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $87.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.83. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.96 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $6,192,772.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,082,566.03. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $232,476.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,425.12. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,004 shares of company stock worth $7,324,274 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

