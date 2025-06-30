Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,030 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,192,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,755,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,831,000 after buying an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,691,000 after buying an additional 195,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,680,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.37. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of $83.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,776.96. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,458.49. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.