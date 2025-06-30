Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,030 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $104.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

