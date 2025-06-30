Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,046 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 1.9%

TDS opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.24%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

