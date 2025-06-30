Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,787 Shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 770.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 93.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Barclays began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Qiagen stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. Qiagen N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

