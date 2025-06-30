Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 469 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,073,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,337,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Integer by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,960,000 after acquiring an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,775,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Integer by 8,697.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 77,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,990. This trade represents a 87.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,434 shares of company stock worth $44,577,115. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on Integer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Integer stock opened at $122.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $437.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

