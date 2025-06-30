Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 597 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Arcosa by 81.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 12,050.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 223.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. The trade was a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,112 shares in the company, valued at $364,199.84. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ACA opened at $87.93 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

