Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $145.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

