IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,128 ($29.19) and last traded at GBX 2,110 ($28.95), with a volume of 517218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,097.02 ($28.77).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.87) to GBX 2,400 ($32.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IMI
IMI Trading Up 0.9%
Insider Buying and Selling at IMI
In other IMI news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,971 ($27.04) per share, with a total value of £20,616.66 ($28,284.62). In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,162. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
About IMI
IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMI
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.