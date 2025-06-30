IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,128 ($29.19) and last traded at GBX 2,110 ($28.95), with a volume of 517218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,097.02 ($28.77).

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.87) to GBX 2,400 ($32.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,934.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,900.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The stock has a market cap of £5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

In other IMI news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,971 ($27.04) per share, with a total value of £20,616.66 ($28,284.62). In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,162. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

