Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.9%

GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $174.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

