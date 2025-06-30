Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

SFLR stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $857.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of -0.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

