Insider Buying: Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Buys A$1,060,004.16 in Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Baghdadi bought 53,000,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,060,004.16 ($692,813.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.10.

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, rare earth elements, copper, and strontium. The company holds 100% interests in its flagship project the Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth project situated in San Bernardino County, California.

