Insider Selling: American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Director Sells C$600,000.00 in Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) Director Andrew William Bowering sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$600,000.00.
American Lithium Stock Down 4.3%
LI stock opened at C$0.34 on Monday. American Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$75.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.
About American Lithium
