Insider Selling: American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Director Sells C$600,000.00 in Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) Director Andrew William Bowering sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$600,000.00.

American Lithium Stock Down 4.3%

LI stock opened at C$0.34 on Monday. American Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$75.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

Get American Lithium alerts:

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Read More

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.