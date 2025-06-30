Insider Selling: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Sells $788,201.07 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 59,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $788,201.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,800,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,790,139.99. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Christopher Harborne sold 90,655 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $1,171,262.60.

On Monday, June 23rd, Christopher Harborne sold 89,414 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,117,675.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Christopher Harborne sold 31,953 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $391,424.25.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Christopher Harborne sold 17,198 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $211,191.44.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Christopher Harborne sold 21,809 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $278,500.93.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Christopher Harborne sold 5,116 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $60,215.32.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Harborne sold 438 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $5,146.50.

On Monday, June 9th, Christopher Harborne sold 63,592 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $749,113.76.

On Friday, June 6th, Christopher Harborne sold 35,437 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $416,739.12.

On Thursday, June 5th, Christopher Harborne sold 11,944 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $140,819.76.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $245.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.88. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.37 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 16.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Singular Research raised Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

