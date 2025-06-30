Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $3,142,700.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total transaction of $3,142,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,331.70. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $284.27 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $250.60 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average of $324.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.57.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.17 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.