Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $3,142,700.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total transaction of $3,142,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,331.70. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $284.27 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $250.60 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average of $324.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.17 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

